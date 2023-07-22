"Thank you Tony for reviving me as a wrestler" - Top star grateful to the AEW boss Tony Khan post return from a career-threatening injury

A top ROH star has nothing but respect for AEW owner Tony Khan as he thanks the boss in the most beautiful way possible during the Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum.

Tony Khan began his own wrestling promotion back in 2019 with a vision of providing some of the world's best talents a platform to showcase their abilities. After four years, it's safe to say that he somewhat succeeded in his vision and the All Elite company has become a major player in the wrestling industry.

Furthermore, TK should also be credited for reviving the wrestling careers of some of the forgotten amazing talents. Earlier this year, Khan made a deal with Ring of Honor and now owns that promotion as well. As a result, the crossover between AEW and ROH has given us some of the best wrestling every week.

Meanwhile, a former NJPW star, Katsoyuri Shibata, who managed to successfully retain his ROH Pure title at the Death Before Dishonor PPV, had something special to say to khan at the post-show media scrum. Shibata translated his heartfelt message through his phone publicly showcasing his respect to the boss.

Here is what Shibata said to Tony:

"Thank you Tony for reviving me as a wrestler. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Tony Khan also showered praise on Shibata after his performance

Katsuyori Shibata managed to retain his ROH pure championship against AEW star, Daniel Garcia in a brutal encounter. Furthermore, Shibata got appreciation from the wrestling community for his amazing performance, while also earning the respect of his boss Tony Khan.

"I really appreciate Shibata San so much, having him here and having him as one of the top stars in Ring of Honour and as part of our locker room, it means the world and I think you're seeing a great champion come alive and the performances that we've been getting, that speaks for the revitalisation of the great Shibata and he is a great champion," Khan said. [From 00:13 to 00:38]

Considering the statements, Khan has definitely earned a lot of respect within the wrestling community due to his humbleness and respect toward the veterans of the wrestling business, which is confirmed by people like Katsuyori Shibata who shared mutual respect with the AEW President.

