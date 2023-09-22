"Thanks, you gigantic Samoan Sicko" - AEW star happy about earning Samoa Joe's respect after 8-year beef

AEW world champion had some kind words for his most recent challenger, Samoa Joe, whom he overcame in a physical encounter at Dynamite Grand Slam this past week.

MJF has been the AEW world champion for over 300 days now, and fans have witnessed some of the best feuds during the entire title reign. The most recent feud that culminated in an amazing title match on Dynamite Grand Slam this past week happened to be against Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine perhaps turned out to be the toughest challenger for The Devil in terms of pushing him to the limit. However, despite Joe dominating Max in the entire bout, the champion was able to retain his title by minor cheating and a little help from his best friend, Adam Cole.

Following the incredible main event, Joe also presented a show of respect by initiating a handshake with the AEW world champion. Meanwhile, The Devil had his own way of showing respect to one of his toughest challengers, whom he managed to overcome.

He shared a picture with Joe on Twitter from Dynamite Grand Slam and also recalled his first interaction with Samoa Joe in NXT 8 years ago.

Here is what Max tweeted:

"Respect isn’t given. It’s earned. Took me 8 years. But that made it all the more worth it. Thanks you gigantic Samoan Sicko."

Samoa Joe reflects on his NXT interaction with MJF 8 years ago

Over eight years ago on WWE NXT, Samoa Joe was walking backstage, and MJF was one of his security guards behind him. On his way, Joe shoved Maxwell against the wall, and the moment was used as a reference in their AEW feud as well. Speaking to the New York Post, here is what Joe said about that incident:

"I don't think we necessarily had to get to it through that meme or avenue, because I think he's a very talented individual, much like myself. I think we have an innate ability to go out and pick a fight no matter what the circumstances are. It obviously was something that stuck out in a lot of peoples' minds. I knew for a lot of people it was a funny iconic moment. Why fight the flow?" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, The Samoan Submission Machine was unfortunately not able to capture the AEW world title in his first attempt. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the talented star and when he gets his next opportunity.

