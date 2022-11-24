"That is some bs right there" - Twitter berates Tony Khan for forcefully stripping champion of AEW title on Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the announcement was made that Tony Khan has decided to strip the Women's Champion Thunder Rosa of her title, thus terminating the 'interim title' and making Jamie Hayter the official Women's Champion. Fans were upset with Khan for making this decision.

Renee Paquette addressed the crowd prior to the women's trios match. She revealed that Thunder Rosa was still injured and unable to defend her title. Thus, Rosa and Khan have agreed that the champion will relinquish her title, thus making the interim champion Jamie Hayter the official champion.

The wrestling world was not happy with this decision and felt that it was disrespectful to Thunder Rosa.

Here are some reaction tweets below:

THIS GUY @ITSJUSTMECE @obeyymarcos7 @JDfromNY206 It was a stupid decision that he made cause he wanna keep ppl happy instead of doing what’s best for business. Much like with the WHC when punk got injured their never should b interim champion in wrestling. @obeyymarcos7 @JDfromNY206 It was a stupid decision that he made cause he wanna keep ppl happy instead of doing what’s best for business. Much like with the WHC when punk got injured their never should b interim champion in wrestling.

People were upset that Khan refused to make this choice when Toni Storm was champion and decided to make the decision only after Storm's reign came to an end. Some even felt this made the Australian's reign as the interim champion pointless.

Dillon Middleton @DillonMiddleto6 @AEW @ReneePaquette @thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker You know whats really stupid about this? Rosa offered to give up the belt that storm was promised might I add, but nooo, khan had to go with interim for storm and now that shes lost it to hayter, now khan decides to drop the interim and make hayter champ? 🙄 @AEW @ReneePaquette @thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker You know whats really stupid about this? Rosa offered to give up the belt that storm was promised might I add, but nooo, khan had to go with interim for storm and now that shes lost it to hayter, now khan decides to drop the interim and make hayter champ? 🙄

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays

@AEW Toni Storm after being labeled interim champion her whole reign @AEW Toni Storm after being labeled interim champion her whole reignhttps://t.co/LWxZBaU7mQ

Fans hope Toni Storm's reign will also be counted as an official reign.

M @MarkRedbeliever @AEW Hopefully Toni Storm’s reign is retroactively considered as legit @AEW Hopefully Toni Storm’s reign is retroactively considered as legit

While some were upset, the rest of the wrestling world was elated that the 'Interim' title was terminated. They praised Tony Khan for making the decision and wished that this does not return.

KENNY OMEGA IS BACK @shelovesrey @AEW @ReneePaquette @thunderrosa22 @jmehytr



If Rosa isn’t coming back until January, as she previously state, then it makes all the sense in the world for her to give up the title.



Hell, I argue that this should’ve happened a lot sooner. But that’s just me. @RealBrittBaker About damn time.If Rosa isn’t coming back until January, as she previously state, then it makes all the sense in the world for her to give up the title.Hell, I argue that this should’ve happened a lot sooner. But that’s just me. #AEWDynamite @AEW @ReneePaquette @thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker About damn time. If Rosa isn’t coming back until January, as she previously state, then it makes all the sense in the world for her to give up the title. Hell, I argue that this should’ve happened a lot sooner. But that’s just me. #AEWDynamite

Many were glad to see Jamie Hayter as the new and official AEW Women's World Champion.

Tony Khan made another major announcement regarding the women's title during AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, the wrestling world was irate that it was disrespectful towards Toni Storm as she carried the Women's title in Thunder Rosa's absence but was not the official champion but rather the interim champion.

Nearing the end of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced that Tony Khan has another major update regarding the Women's title. The update was that since Rosa has relinquished her title, Toni Storm's title run will also be considered to be an official reign.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Toni Storm's reign has officially been announced as a normal title reign. I'm so happy for her. Toni Storm's reign has officially been announced as a normal title reign. I'm so happy for her. https://t.co/pxTQZl9YlW

Following Renee Paquette's announcement, Jamie Hayter went on to team up with Britt Baker in a triple-threat tag team match. A good team effort earned the current and former Women's Champions the victory.

Who would you like to be the first wrestler to challenge Jamie Hayter for her title? Let us know in the comments section below.

