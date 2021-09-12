"That chapter is closed" – Ruby Soho on experience in WWE and signing with AEW

Ruby Soho made her AEW debut at All Out, coming out as #21 in the Women's Casino Battle Royal. Since her victorious debut, has been featured on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage last week.

The newest star of AEW's women's division spoke to Sports Illustrated and opened up about her leaving WWE and signing with AEW. Soho said that while she had fond memories of her time in WWE, signing with AEW had given her more of a chance to focus on professional wrestling:

"I was able to experience a lot in WWE and make lifelong friends, so I’m very grateful for my time there. But that chapter is closed, and I knew there had to be a new place for me. This is a chance to experience a side of professional wrestling I haven’t experienced yet. There is a fire here, and there is a lot for me to show the world. There are a lot of sides to what I do that have yet to flourish, and I am going to put it all out there in AEW," said Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho is set to face Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship

After winning the Women's Casino Battle Royal, Ruby Soho won a shot at Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship. Soho teamed up with Riho and Kris Statlander on Rampage for the match against Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Soho picked up the win for her team after pinning Rebel.

AEW hasn't yet announced when Soho will get her title shot, but it could be at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22nd which takes place from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The Grand Slam show is set to have AEW's biggest live audience to date.

