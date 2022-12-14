"That confirms it" - Twitter flares up to the possibility of top AEW star facing Roman Reigns following Tony Khan-led promotion namedropped on WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Booker T namedropped Ring of Honor. The promotion is currently owned by Tony Khan and is the sister promotion of AEW.

In reaction to the ROH mention by Booker, fans went wild on social media. Especially after the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion, ROK-C, now known as Roxanne Perez, won the NXT Women's Championship.

Some fans even jokingly claimed that Tony Khan was setting up a working relationship with WWE. This led to one Twitter user proposing that the current ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli, would face Roman Reigns in another dream collision.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

Gerardo Lopez @LopezGera21 @WrestlingCovers Oh man wwe and roh working together. That confirms it thanks booker,imagine Claudio vs roman. @WrestlingCovers Oh man wwe and roh working together. That confirms it thanks booker,imagine Claudio vs roman. https://t.co/RC7iP0W4o4

Mel Carrasco @Staric28 @AzasGaming @LopezGera21

ROH World Champion, BCC Member, the beginning of a new era for ROH and one of the strongest wrestlers today

Undisputed WWE Champion, Leader of the Bloodline, most dominant champion of recent years and face of WWE



And it’s a Rematch @WrestlingCovers I mean It’s a whole attractionROH World Champion, BCC Member, the beginning of a new era for ROH and one of the strongest wrestlers todayUndisputed WWE Champion, Leader of the Bloodline, most dominant champion of recent years and face of WWEAnd it’s a Rematch @AzasGaming @LopezGera21 @WrestlingCovers I mean It’s a whole attraction ROH World Champion, BCC Member, the beginning of a new era for ROH and one of the strongest wrestlers today Undisputed WWE Champion, Leader of the Bloodline, most dominant champion of recent years and face of WWEAnd it’s a Rematch

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WrestlingCovers smart booking by HBK too, i bet Mandy did all she could to change his mind but the right decision was made. @WrestlingCovers smart booking by HBK too, i bet Mandy did all she could to change his mind but the right decision was made.

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth Oh lord, Booker T said ROH on commentary, get ready! WWE and ROH working partnership! Oh lord, Booker T said ROH on commentary, get ready! WWE and ROH working partnership!

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @WrestlingCovers Booker T name dropping something currently owned by Tony Khan who he repeatedly trashes for no reason @WrestlingCovers Booker T name dropping something currently owned by Tony Khan who he repeatedly trashes for no reason

Ryan Freedman @ryanhfreedman @WrestleOps Booker T naming ROH when talking about Roxanne Perez as the first ever ROH Women’s Champion on #WWENXT Booker T naming ROH when talking about Roxanne Perez as the first ever ROH Women’s Champion on #WWENXT @WrestleOps

For those unaware, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is responsible for training Roxanne and played a major role in the early stages of her career.

The young star has enjoyed an incredible year. She also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship earlier in the year and ended 2022 by winning her first singles title in WWE.

Tony Khan's Ring of Honor is fresh on the back of the Final Battle pay-per-view

Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view featured many notable moments, as Claudio Castagnoli capped the night off by winning the Ring of Honor World Championship.

The former WWE star faced Chris Jericho in a rematch between the two men. He dethroned The Ocho, courtesy of his swing, as the now-former champion tapped out.

Other notable moments from Final Battle saw Athena (FKA Ember Moon) win the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship by beating former WWE star Mercedes Martinez.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe retained the ROH World TV Championship against former WWE star and current Bullet Club member Juice Robinson.

The Ring of Honor Pure Championship also changed hands, with Wheeler Yuta beating Daniel Garcia. The Briscoe Brothers beat FTR in a Double Dog Collar Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

What was your reaction when Booker T mentioned Tony Khan's ROH on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes