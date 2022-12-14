"That confirms it" - Twitter flares up to the possibility of top AEW star facing Roman Reigns following Tony Khan-led promotion namedropped on WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Booker T namedropped Ring of Honor. The promotion is currently owned by Tony Khan and is the sister promotion of AEW.
In reaction to the ROH mention by Booker, fans went wild on social media. Especially after the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion, ROK-C, now known as Roxanne Perez, won the NXT Women's Championship.
Some fans even jokingly claimed that Tony Khan was setting up a working relationship with WWE. This led to one Twitter user proposing that the current ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli, would face Roman Reigns in another dream collision.
Check out the reactions from fans below:
For those unaware, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is responsible for training Roxanne and played a major role in the early stages of her career.
The young star has enjoyed an incredible year. She also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship earlier in the year and ended 2022 by winning her first singles title in WWE.
Tony Khan's Ring of Honor is fresh on the back of the Final Battle pay-per-view
Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view featured many notable moments, as Claudio Castagnoli capped the night off by winning the Ring of Honor World Championship.
The former WWE star faced Chris Jericho in a rematch between the two men. He dethroned The Ocho, courtesy of his swing, as the now-former champion tapped out.
Other notable moments from Final Battle saw Athena (FKA Ember Moon) win the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship by beating former WWE star Mercedes Martinez.
Meanwhile, Samoa Joe retained the ROH World TV Championship against former WWE star and current Bullet Club member Juice Robinson.
The Ring of Honor Pure Championship also changed hands, with Wheeler Yuta beating Daniel Garcia. The Briscoe Brothers beat FTR in a Double Dog Collar Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
What was your reaction when Booker T mentioned Tony Khan's ROH on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.
Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here