"That could be the furthest from the truth" - AEW star recalls feud with Cody Rhodes; takes dig at the company's roster

An AEW star recalled his feud with Cody Rhodes. He even took a dig at the company's roster.

QT Marshall started his AEW career as part of the Nightmare Family with Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes. He teamed with the older Rhodes for several months. However, QT suddenly turned on his friends and started his own faction.

During this time, he feuded with Cody Rhodes. The two men even squared off in a South Beach Strap match on an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021. This was the biggest storyline that Marshall was a part of.

As fans keep pointing out that Cody was hated in this storyline, QT Marshall came out in support of his former colleague and reminded everyone how the crowd reacted to the American Nightmare. He then said that his opponents in the roster should have tried to be better heels.

"'The fans hated Cody when he feuded with QT.' That could be the furthest from the truth. Maybe fans on X did but for the actual paying customer in this video, they sound like his fans now. Maybe his opponents should have cared about being true bad guys? Idk, just my thoughts," wrote QT.

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he has spoken about finishing his story. He got his first chance at WrestleMania 39 when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he came up short in that match thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference.

However, that didn't stop him from pursuing his dream as he won the Royal Rumble match again this year and challenged Reigns for the title again at WrestleMania 40. After a grueling contest and some much-needed help from some legends, Cody finally ended Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign as champion.

It will be interesting to see how long Rhodes manages to remain Undisputed WWE Champion as he faces the United States Champion, Logan Paul at The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia later this month with both titles on the line.

