"That got back to the office to Vince" - Former WWE star reveals his push was cut due to an unplanned incident with Jon Moxley

A former WWE star recently detailed the incident that involved Jon Moxley, which led to his push being cut from WWE. The superstar in question here is EC3 (Ethan Carter III). Like EC3, Moxley has also served under the WWE banner in the past.

Before being let go from the company, EC3 had a brief rivalry with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). Moxley played the role of a heel while EC3 was the babyface. Despite that, fans cheered for Moxley and booed EC3 relentlessly.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, EC3 revealed that amidst a match with Jon Moxley during a live event, he decided to change his character from babyface to heel. It was unplanned and done without McMahon’s permission. This led him to fall into the bad books of The Genetic Jackhammer.

He said:

“It was a weird spot because Dean [Ambrose] has been on top Shield, awesome, loved, and adored, whether they're protagonists or antagonists, they're ingrained in the culture… So in the middle of the match, I take over and now I'm playing kind of the bad guy, and I'm, you know, beating the sh*t out of him. And now he's fired up, and he's making a comeback. And the same finished, like, whatever. But like, we went about it a different way.” [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

McMahon viewed this as a sign of disrespect, as he didn’t like people denying him or going up against his orders.

“Apparently, that got back to the office to Vince, perhaps I don't know for sure. But, like, when you buck the system, you're spitting in his face sometimes. So it's like a power play. So the next day on TV momentum is cut. And then it's just nothing after that,” added EC3.

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2018

Jon Moxley had a great run in WWE. But his last year in the company was not so good. Things went south after his heel turn in 2018. As a part of his heel character, he was asked to take several shots at the WWE Universe.

He was even asked to receive rabies shots to immunize himself from the diseases that fans carried as a part of the storyline. That was the final straw and he decided to leave the company.

Moxley waited for eight months till his contract expired and left the promotion for good. A month later, he joined AEW and made his debut in the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV.

