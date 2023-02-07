"That is a heel’s position to want to end a guy’s career" - Jim Cornette confused by major feud in AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette was puzzled by the ongoing feud between former AEW World Champions Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.

The match between the two former AEW World Champions kicked off last week's Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio. Moxley and Hangman Page have a victory against each other. With both needing to prove to one another who the better man is, both wrestlers battled each other with everything they got. The two began to brawl outside the ring even before the bell rang.

In the end, Jon Moxley managed to pick up the win with a roll-up. Page was not happy with the end of the match and was eager to continue fighting. However, the members of The Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, intervened, forcing the former AEW World Champion to retreat.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his honest thoughts about the match. Cornette was unsure as to why Jon Moxley and Hangman Page seemingly hated each other so much.

He believes that the two do not have a valid reason for them brawling with each other with so much animosity.

“What a f****** scientific match we’ve got going on here... Yes, guys can get mad at each other and wanna fight. But what has either one of these guys done to the other one besides knock each other out, that you want to cripple them, break their leg… That is a heel’s position to want to end a guy’s career,” Jim Cornette said. [02:54 - 03:35]

Jim Cornette is also confused with what Jon Moxley's character is in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, Jim Cornette was also baffled by Jon Moxley's current gimmick. He was unsure if he was a heel or a babyface. He was confused as to why the three-time AEW World Champion was always ready and eager to beat people up to a pulp.

“If Moxley’s trying to say that he’s the f****** tough guy that wants to fight… that means he’s also an a**hole and a criminal and he’ll f*** people up for good, just because they beat him once? Or does that mean, he’s the f****** guy that just wants to win a one-on-one man-against-man fight with his bare hands because he is tougher?" [03:38 - 03:59]

The three-time AEW World Champion has two victories over Hangman Page.

