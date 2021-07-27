"That was just a big responsibility"- Top AEW star recalls introducing Darby Allin in the company

AEW star Cody Rhodes has turned back the clock to talk about his match against Darby Allin.

In early 2019, Allin made his AEW in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes at the Fyter Fest event. The bout was deemed a stepping stone for Cody to introduce his opponent in front of the AEW universe.

Both men left no stone unturned in putting each other down, but the match ended in a 20-minute time limit draw. That bout played a pivotal role in Darby Allin's early success in the company. Last year, he even defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship, a title he held for close to 200 days.

Speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, AEW star Cody Rhodes discussed numerous topics, including his responsibility to make Darby Allin's debut a success. The American Nightmare called his match against Allin "special" for numerous reasons.

“I think my favorite match is Fyter Fest against Darby [Allin] for the very first time, because there was a lot that went into that match behind the scene,” said Cody. “There was a lot of faith placed in me to introduce him. He has a real connection with younger members of the audience and I feel like, in a small way, I was part of that. So that’s something I’m very, very proud of. I wanted to debut somebody correctly because I’d seen so many debuts done poorly and that was just a big responsibility.”

Darby Allin is currently enjoying his alliance with the WCW Icon Sting. Both men have shown great chemistry, making headlines together over the past few months.

AEW's Darby Allin could challenge for the TNT Championship soon

Darby Allin recently defeated Ethan Page in a coffin match to conclude their long-running rivalry.

The time and place couldn't have been better to have him challenge for the TNT Championship, which is currently held by Miro. After all, Miro has been visibly short of credible challengers lately.

AEW officials must insert Darby Allin back into the title picture to generate more interest in the mid-card scene. Miro's full-fledged rivalry against Allin will do wonders for the current titleholder's career.

