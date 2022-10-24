AEW President Tony Khan recently booked a title match for Jon Moxley. Upon hearing the news, the wrestling world compared Roman Reigns' upcoming match against Logan Paul to it. Moxley will defend his title against Penta El Zero Meido in this week's episode of Dynamite.
Last week on AEW's Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, the main event featured Jon Moxley defending his title against Hangman Adam Page. Unfortunately, Page suffered a concussion following a lariat from Moxley. Thus, the match abruptly came to an end via referee stoppage.
The Purveyor of Violence was not happy about the finish and thus put out an open challenge to members of the AEW roster that he has never faced. Penta El Zero Meido answered the challenge, and Tony Khan made it official by announcing the match on Twitter.
The majority of the wrestling world was puzzled over this as there was no build and many did not understand how Penta earned a title match.
People have suggested that Roman Reigns' feud with YouTube sensation Logan Paul has had a better build than many of the feuds on AEW.
Fans were also looking forward to watching the match despite them not understanding why Penta had gotten a world title shot.
"That’s what I’m talking about! F**-f**-ally!!! We need more of these matches," a fan tweeted.
Some were looking forward to seeing Penta earn a singles title but at the same time were unhappy that the result is so predictable and the title was made meaningless since the challenger did not earn a chance to hit the title.
Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in Saudi Arabia
The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel 2022, which is scheduled to take place on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.
During his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul had Roman Reigns as a special guest. After The Tribal Chief left, Logan claimed that he could defeat Reigns. This led to a war of words on Twitter and thus the title match was made for the Premium Live Event.
With less than two weeks left until the event, The Maverick will return to SmackDown this week to continue the build.
