AEW President Tony Khan recently booked a title match for Jon Moxley. Upon hearing the news, the wrestling world compared Roman Reigns' upcoming match against Logan Paul to it. Moxley will defend his title against Penta El Zero Meido in this week's episode of Dynamite.

Last week on AEW's Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, the main event featured Jon Moxley defending his title against Hangman Adam Page. Unfortunately, Page suffered a concussion following a lariat from Moxley. Thus, the match abruptly came to an end via referee stoppage.

The Purveyor of Violence was not happy about the finish and thus put out an open challenge to members of the AEW roster that he has never faced. Penta El Zero Meido answered the challenge, and Tony Khan made it official by announcing the match on Twitter.

The majority of the wrestling world was puzzled over this as there was no build and many did not understand how Penta earned a title match.

Remington Steele aka KaoticPersona @kaoskarma @JobberNationTV Imagine complaining about getting a main event caliber match, just because you believe EVERY televised match needs build up. @JobberNationTV Imagine complaining about getting a main event caliber match, just because you believe EVERY televised match needs build up.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @JobberNationTV @kaoskarma The match makes zero sense. Why not making a nr.1 contender match between jungle boy and ricky starks what jb losis because of christian cage. Both won their past matches and ricky even a feud and you coulf support the feud between jb and christian @JobberNationTV @kaoskarma The match makes zero sense. Why not making a nr.1 contender match between jungle boy and ricky starks what jb losis because of christian cage. Both won their past matches and ricky even a feud and you coulf support the feud between jb and christian

JTG1975 @JTG19753 @kaoskarma @JobberNationTV Well if it's a "main event caliber match" it should have some main event caliber build-up. Want to have random matches you don't do it with the supposed stars of your company. That's amateur indy booking shit right there and why this audience never grows @kaoskarma @JobberNationTV Well if it's a "main event caliber match" it should have some main event caliber build-up. Want to have random matches you don't do it with the supposed stars of your company. That's amateur indy booking shit right there and why this audience never grows

Zeo @zeobishop @AEW @JonMoxley @PENTAELZEROM @TBSNetwork i sure it will be an amazing match but what has penta done to get a world title match @AEW @JonMoxley @PENTAELZEROM @TBSNetwork i sure it will be an amazing match but what has penta done to get a world title match

People have suggested that Roman Reigns' feud with YouTube sensation Logan Paul has had a better build than many of the feuds on AEW.

WWE Stan @la_marinaaa @JobberNationTV Yea they should learn from wwe! Roman vs that youtuber has been building up for so long! @JobberNationTV Yea they should learn from wwe! Roman vs that youtuber has been building up for so long!

T @Rowe19766 @la_marinaaa @JobberNationTV And yet that match between Roman and the YouTuber will have more eyes on it than any match in Jon Moxleys career 🤷‍♂️ @la_marinaaa @JobberNationTV And yet that match between Roman and the YouTuber will have more eyes on it than any match in Jon Moxleys career 🤷‍♂️

Fans were also looking forward to watching the match despite them not understanding why Penta had gotten a world title shot.

"That’s what I’m talking about! F**-f**-ally!!! We need more of these matches," a fan tweeted.

Some were looking forward to seeing Penta earn a singles title but at the same time were unhappy that the result is so predictable and the title was made meaningless since the challenger did not earn a chance to hit the title.

The Milk Man @milksnakeMike @AEW @JonMoxley @dailysplace Penta vs Mox. Ok cool but id rather see Penta as champ. How wild is that, all the talent and belts AEW has and yall keep booking 1 champ going for another champs belt. @AEW @JonMoxley @dailysplace Penta vs Mox. Ok cool but id rather see Penta as champ. How wild is that, all the talent and belts AEW has and yall keep booking 1 champ going for another champs belt.

graveyarddoomcrew💀 @graveyrdoomcrew @AEW @JonMoxley @PENTAELZEROM @TBSNetwork Kind of a random match with practically no build & it's a foregone conclusion Mox will retain, but this, if given enough time, should be an absolutely insane match. You haven't seen it that much on #AEWDynamite , but Penta's up there with @KennyOmegamanX as a best bout machine. @AEW @JonMoxley @PENTAELZEROM @TBSNetwork Kind of a random match with practically no build & it's a foregone conclusion Mox will retain, but this, if given enough time, should be an absolutely insane match. You haven't seen it that much on #AEWDynamite, but Penta's up there with @KennyOmegamanX as a best bout machine.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in Saudi Arabia

The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel 2022, which is scheduled to take place on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

During his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul had Roman Reigns as a special guest. After The Tribal Chief left, Logan claimed that he could defeat Reigns. This led to a war of words on Twitter and thus the title match was made for the Premium Live Event.

With less than two weeks left until the event, The Maverick will return to SmackDown this week to continue the build.

