  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "That match set wrestling back 20 years," "I have no words" - Fans left stunned over massive botch on AEW Dynamite

"That match set wrestling back 20 years," "I have no words" - Fans left stunned over massive botch on AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified May 29, 2025 02:43 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW on X)

The fallout edition of AEW Dynamite for Double or Nothing 2025 featured an explosive tag team showdown. Despite the match being stellar, fans could not help but notice a massive botch that became the prime talking point online.

Ad

During the May 28, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford teamed up to battle the formidable duo of Harley Cameron and Anna Jay. The rules were out the window for this match as it was a no-disqualification bout.

The showdown was highly captivating, with all four women using foreign objects throughout the ringside. At one particular point during the bout, Megan Bayne hoisted Harley Cameron on her shoulders, and Penelope Ford was on the top rope to do a tag team move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, Ford missed the strike and landed on the mat. This led to fans on social media erupting about the botch, with a majority of them highly disappointed by the in-ring action.

"Sigh. I have no words lol," another user tweeted.
"That match set wrestling back 20 years" a fan said.
"Totally missed."- one more user posted.
"wow thats so bad and she missed her and how do u miss that," another fan commented.
Ad

Many fans also berated Penelope Ford for missing the spot that led to the huge botch. One user did not hesitate to say that this was not wrestling, but people imitating moves in the ring.

With Penelope Ford making a huge blunder in her match, it remains to be seen if there will be any repercussions for the same.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications