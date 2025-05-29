"That match set wrestling back 20 years," "I have no words" - Fans left stunned over massive botch on AEW Dynamite

The fallout edition of AEW Dynamite for Double or Nothing 2025 featured an explosive tag team showdown. Despite the match being stellar, fans could not help but notice a massive botch that became the prime talking point online.

Ad

During the May 28, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford teamed up to battle the formidable duo of Harley Cameron and Anna Jay. The rules were out the window for this match as it was a no-disqualification bout.

The showdown was highly captivating, with all four women using foreign objects throughout the ringside. At one particular point during the bout, Megan Bayne hoisted Harley Cameron on her shoulders, and Penelope Ford was on the top rope to do a tag team move.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Ford missed the strike and landed on the mat. This led to fans on social media erupting about the botch, with a majority of them highly disappointed by the in-ring action.

"Sigh. I have no words lol," another user tweeted.

"That match set wrestling back 20 years" a fan said.

"Totally missed."- one more user posted.

"wow thats so bad and she missed her and how do u miss that," another fan commented.

Ad

Many fans also berated Penelope Ford for missing the spot that led to the huge botch. One user did not hesitate to say that this was not wrestling, but people imitating moves in the ring.

Expand Tweet

With Penelope Ford making a huge blunder in her match, it remains to be seen if there will be any repercussions for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More