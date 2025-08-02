  • home icon
  • "That's completely false" - Aleister Black breaks silence on shocking rumor about AEW run

"That's completely false" - Aleister Black breaks silence on shocking rumor about AEW run

By Sujay
Published Aug 02, 2025 01:19 GMT
Aleister Black is a former AEW star (Image credits: wwe.com)

Aleister Black has broken his silence on a shocking rumor about his AEW run and called it completely false. His callout will clear the air with a lot of fans.

Black had a rather interesting time in AEW. Despite being the TNT Champion, he did not wrestle in a lot of matches. During his time, there was speculation that he refused to take losses. However, he has now spoken out about it on The Masked Man Show and noted that it was completely false.

“It becomes this thing where people want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false. That’s absolutely not true. I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I don’t have any say.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
Aleister Black further expands on his time in AEW

In the same episode, Aleister Black expounded on his answer and explained that if he really had that much power, he would have put himself in the main event.

“It’s the same way, ‘He didn’t want to lay down for people.’ If you really think that I have so much pull in the company that I can say who I’m not going up against or lay down against, you think I’m not going to vouch for myself or put myself in the main events? You think I’m going to politic, ‘I’m not going to lay down for this person.’ It doesn’t make sense,” Aleister said.
That is an interesting take and it just goes to show that there were a lot of rumors that were spread about Aleister Black and the star has finally taken the effort to dispel them.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Harish Raj S
