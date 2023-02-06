"That's why he's developing more" - WWE veteran on who's better between Dominik Mysterio and Hook 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette compared WWE star Dominik Mysterio to AEW's Hook and shared his honest thoughts on who he thinks is better.

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut at the SummerSlam premium live event in 2020 in a street fight against Seth "Freaking" Rollins. He then began to team up with his father Rey Mysterio and they became the first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team titles.

Hook, on the other hand, is also a son of a wrestling veteran and has been a part of the AEW roster since 2021. He is the reigning FTW Champion.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he believes Dominik Mysterio is growing and has a brighter future in WWE because of one main reason and that he is featured on regular television and has his father, trainers, and producers constantly giving him the advice to help him get better.

"Dominik is not only has had the benefit of his dad, but also had the benefit of the performance center, has also had the benefit of regular weekly use in a continuing story... I’m sure they’ve given him advice but he’s in a group of people with varying degrees of experience and he’s been working with all the top producers on a weekly basis who... are critiquing, and or suggesting, and or criticising, when he comes back on a regular basis. That’s why he is developing,” Jim Cornette said. [03:59 - 04:50]

Jim Cornette has doubts about WWE veteran Taz's son Hook and his future in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette mentioned that one of the biggest issues he is facing with Hook is that he has not seen much of the young star. He blamed Tony Khan for hardly giving five minutes of in-ring time for the FTW Champion each week.

Thus the son of WWE veteran Taz hardly has any time to input any of the advice he gets from his father or any of the producers.

“Tony’s Tasmanian Devil f****** booking philosophy, where everything just f****** spins up in the air. I know Hook’s getting advice from his dad, from people who his dad’s friends, from people that he works with. But he’s only really getting to put that into practice plus getting to work with producers on his three or four-minute match he has on YouTube and every once in a while he wanders out on Dynamite or whatever,” [03:25 - 03:57].

Hook has had 20 matches in AEW and is currently undefeated.

