"That's great storytelling" - Wrestling veteran heaps praise on Wardlow's segment with 3-time NXT Champion on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wardlow and Samoa Joe teamed up to take on the Gates of Agony in the main event of AEW Rampage. A wrestling veteran enjoyed what the former did to advance their storylines.

TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe have recently teamed up on AEW under the name WarJoe. The caliber of the members instantly makes them formidable opponents to anyone. They destroyed Toa Liona and Kaun in a glorified squash before being confronted by Powerhouse Hobbs to close out the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel praised the subtlety of the storytelling between Wardlow, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs and the potential storyline between Wardlow and the Samoan Submission Machine in the future.

"Well, that's how you do it because it's obvious Joe was perturbed. And kind of pissed off that he took his spot. He was trying to talk and he just barged in and the look at the end, those are the stories now. That's another thing I like about what they did tonight, because now there's another door open to them. So they just gotta keep following this. And that's great storytelling. It's subtle storytelling. Not like, hey, I don't like you because you did this. It's left up to the perception of the viewer of what's going on. Now we can expect something between Wardlow and Joe in the coming weeks. I like that."

Wardlow was dreading a segment on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow joined AEW as MJF's bodyguard. Their storyline evolved over two years before the big man could decimate the Salt of the Earth on pay-per-view. However, to get to MJF, Wardlow had to take 10 lashings from his former boss. Wardlow was 'dreading' that segment, according to a recent interview.

"To be 100% honest, I was really dreading that. Obviously, being whipped with a belt, it's kind of hard to go into that thinking positively. The adrenaline from the crowd is something you really can't explain until you felt it. When he smacked me that first time, in my head, I'm like, 'Gosh, this is gonna suck,'" said Wardlow. [H/T Fightful]

Wardlow seems set to take on the former Team Taz member at Full Gear for the TNT Championship. Fans will be salivating at the prospect of two of the best big men in AEW locking up.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes