"That's what makes him so special" - Former WWE star lavishes praise on Jon Moxley

The WWE Universe was shocked when Dean Ambrose left and Jon Moxley arrived in AEW in May 2019. Now, almost five years later, the former member of The Shield continues to make his name as one of the all-time greats and a cornerstone talent for the company.

Moxley is currently in The Blackpool Combat Club with Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. The one-time WWE Champion has proven that he can be a versatile wrestler with strong skills in any kind of match.

Castagnoli has done battle with Moxley numerous times, and they are very close. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez in a recent interview, the former Cesaro commented on how he was jokingly asked to tell Moxley to stop using forks in matches. The host mentioned how it seemed like no one was telling Moxley to chill out.

"Hey, I’m nobody’s dad, right, that’s Christian’s role in AEW. Here’s the beauty about Jon Moxley. Mox is gonna do what Mox is gonna do, and that’s him, and that’s awesome. That’s what makes him so special. He is so, he’s like John Wayne. He’s like James Dean. He’s just that cool guy. He’s just cool. No matter what he does, he can just come in and wear whatever and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s cool.’ I don’t know, that’s just my impression of him. So hey, if he wants to use a fork, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m on your team [laughs]," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action on tonight's AEW Dynamite from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Castagnoli, Moxley, and Danielson are set for trios action against CMLL's Mistico, Volador Jr., and Hechicero.

Top current AEW and former WWE star blasts Jon Moxley for title shot

Jon Moxley is a full-time AEW talent, but he's allowed to work at various NJPW events. The WWE Grand Slam Champion is clear about his championship goals for both promotions.

Moxley recently defeated Shingo Takagi at NJPW Battle In the Valley. He will now challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito at Windy City Riot in April. The 38-year-old previously had a historic second reign with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship that went for a record-breaking 564 days beginning in January 2020.

Mox has not held NJPW gold since then, but he is clear about having a title win on his list of goals. Samoa Joe does not approve of this and thinks the former WWE United States Champion is avoiding him. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion said Moxley wants to fight any champion but him.

"Moxley doing that, it doesn’t surprise me at all. If I were Mox, I’d look to take someone else’s belt, too. He wants to fight any other champion in the world but me. There was thought behind what he did. Let’s not deny that," he said.

The Samoan Submission Machine continued and praised AEW for the product it offers. He ended his response by issuing a final warning to the 2016 WWE Money In the Bank winner.

"And that gets back to the wonder of AEW: it’s a worldwide marketplace. You can compete against champions from around the world, not just hidden in your own pocket dimension where no one else can get it. If Mox wants to parade that belt around the real world’s champion, I’d be more than happy to give him a better perspective on where his championship reign really stands," he said.

Joe is set to defend the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 3, in Greensboro, NC. His opponent is set to be Swerve Strickland or Adam Page.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley return to WWE? How would you book a Moxley vs. Samoa Joe feud in WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

