"That's the man I'm gonna marry" - When Maria Kanellis confessed her feelings to 2-time WWE Champion 

Former WWE and current AEW star Maria Kanellis is married to Mike Bennett today. But she was once romantically linked to fellow WWE-turned-AEW star CM Punk.

CM Punk has been with AEW since making his shocking return to professional wrestling in 2021. He has since held the world title on two occasions throughout 2022. He sustained a foot injury that marred his first reign, returning only to drop his Lineal title to Interim Champion Jon Moxley. After later recapturing the title, he was involved in the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident and was suspended. He also sustained a torn tricep and has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since.

Maria Kanellis joined AEW alongside Mike Benett and Matt Taven as The Kingdom. They have since feuded with 'WarJoe' and Benett more recently challenged for Darby Allin's TNT title.

Kanellis and Punk started dating a year after she joined WWE. In an interview with Highspots Wrestling Network, she spoke about a time she saw him in a rental car facility.

"I had my eye on him from like, he came to a show one time, I think we were in Arizona or something, and I seen him. And there he was in the rental car facility, and I look across, and I'm riding with Mickie at the time, and I'm like, 'oh my God!" And she's like, 'what?' And I'm like, 'that's the man I'm gonna marry,'" she said. (1:44 - 2:01)

CM Punk has appeared fleetingly since September last year. He does make sporadic social media posts and has been continuing in his commentary role for the Cage Fury Fighting MMA promotion.

The Elite have since returned after their altercation with the former WWE star

Punk's incident at All Out last year was a backstage altercation with The Elite after the new world champion targeted them, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana in a fiery press conference rant.

All involved, including some producers and backstage personnel, were suspended after the incident. This included The Elite and Punk who had won the trios and world titles respectively throughout the night.

Unlike Punk, The Elite has returned to the company and appeared regularly since November 2021. They won their Trios Tag titles back during last week's Dynamite in a Ladder Match finale to their Best of Seven Series against Death Triangle.

Would you like CM Punk to return to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes