"That's what people should be talking about" - Former WWE official highlights the biggest problem with The Elite's actions on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has pointed out one of the biggest problems with The Elite's antics on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks went into the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite 1-0 down in their best-of-seven series against Death Triangle, and were looking to even the series.

However, the match is best known for the tongue cheek antics of The Elite, who made a number of references to CM Punk and the infamous "Brawl Out" incident in front of a hostile Chicago crowd.

These antics have led to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas taking to his podcast "Reffin Rant," discussing how the in-jokes that The Elite were making inevitably took away the one thing that fans should be talking about: the match itself.

“It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match, not what they're supposed to be talking about, which was Penta El Zero Miedo using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That's what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk." (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

The CM Punk references certainly didn't put fans in attendance off the match, as the closing stretch of the fast-paced contest garnered "This is Awesome" chants, something that seemed impossible when Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks first appeared on the entrance ramp.

Can The Elite pull back a win this coming week on AEW Dynamite?

Some fans thought it was going to be a fore-gone conclusion that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would instantly regain the AEW Trios Championships upon their return. However, that wasn't the case.

Since returning, The Elite have lost both of their matches against Death Triangle, putting them 2-0 down in their best-of-seven series against the current champions.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Elite have the chance to halve the deficit when they face Death Triangle in the third match of the series. A win for the current champions on November 30th will give them the opportunity to end the series undefeated with a 4-0 record at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite.

Will Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks get their first win in the best-of-seven series? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

