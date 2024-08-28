"That's the reason he left WWE" - Veteran wrestling personality exposes major issue with Ricochet's AEW debut (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Ricochet's AEW debut. The star made a surprise appearance at the All In Pay-Per-View in London.

The 35-year-old star debuted in AEW this past weekend. He entered as a surprise competitor in the Casino Gauntlet Match. However, his debut was spoiled by Christian Cage who eventually won the match with some help from Luchasaurus.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter raised doubts over Tony Khan's booking. He pointed out that it was the high flyer's debut and he should have had his moment to shine. Apter questioned why Christian won the Gauntlet Match when it clearly should have been Ricochet's moment.

"Wait a minute. I have an issue with that. He makes his debut in AEW in the Gauntlet Match to get a shot at the World Title. Christian Cage wins the Gauntlet Match. If you're the promoter, this is Ricochet's debut in the company, wouldn't you have put him over? That's one of the reason he left WWE. They weren't using him." [From 01:56 to 02:22]

Check out the entire episode below:

During the conversation, Bill raised the point that the talented star left WWE because he wasn't utilized to his full potential and it felt like he started his AEW journey similiarly.

It will be interesting to see if The Highlight of the Night can break out as a major star in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

