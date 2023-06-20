"That's where they s**t the bed" - WWE Veteran blasts Tony Khan's recent AEW booking

A WWE veteran has blasted AEW president Tony Khan for his recent booking of a major match that took place on Dynamite.

The match in question was the AEW World Championship Eliminator Match between Adam Cole and MJF, which ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw. Despite all of the effort that he put into the match, a draw was just as bad of a result as a loss would have been for Adam Cole, as he didn't earn himself a title shot.

But it seems that Jim Cornette wasn't happy with the ending of the match. He stated on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," that the ending came out of nowhere due to no time calls being made in the arena, something that Khan would have only picked up from modern wrestling.

“Time limit draw. Not only was that—they lost the chance to show urgency, but they s**t the bed because nobody knew why it should be urgent. They did no time calls throughout the whole match, the announcers never referenced it, you heard nothing in the arena.—WWE doesn’t use time limits at all, AEW uses time limits but they never go to a draw. I don’t remember seeing one unless it’s the 60 minute Iron Man you know by the nature of it. In this one they announced one fall, 30 minutes, and never mentioned it again. That’s where they s**t the bed. That’s what Tony [Khan] watching modern wrestling and not knowing how to do this s**t.” [28:02-29:09]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



What a match. MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAWWhat a match. MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAW 😨What a match. https://t.co/HHj6FCHT76

There have been a number of draws in All Elite Wrestling history with varying lengths. From the AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson in December 2021 to the first-ever draw between Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest 2019.

What will Adam Cole have to say about the match this week on AEW Dynamite?

Given that he didn't earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship, it's safe to say that Adam Cole has had a lot on his mind over the past week. However, this week on Dynamite, Cole will be able to get all of that off of his chest.

Cole will address the crowd on the June 21st edition of Dynamite. It is almost certain that he will want more time in the ring with MJF at some point in the near future.

Furthermore, MJF will be competing in a match for the AEW World Championship scheduled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25th against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

What do you think Adam Cole will have to say? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes