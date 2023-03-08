"That's how you sell tickets" - WWE Hall of Famer picks MJF as the best promo of 2022 (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has picked AEW World Champion MJF as the "Promo of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Salt of the Earth had a tremendous 2022, during which he feuded with CM Punk in what was arguably the best rivalry in AEW history. He also played a crucial role in Wardlow's rise up the ranks, who walked away from MJF's shadow and defeated him at Double or Nothing 2022. However, his most significant achievement of the year was winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy Long was conflicted between MJF and Sami Zayn but ultimately chose the former as his pick for "Promo of the Year." The WWE veteran mentioned how the 26-year-old was "believable," which is why he was a big draw for All Elite Wrestling.

As for Zayn, Teddy Long stated that even though he only recently became a main eventer, he was quickly becoming a formidable performer.

"Really a big toss-up there, but I would have to go with MJF and probably Sami Zayn. The reason why MJF is because he's a guy who makes you believe, and that's how you sell tickets, and that's how you draw money. You make people believe. And MJF, he's great on the mic, you know. To me, he would have to be the guy along with Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn is just breaking in, but he's moving really fast. But MJF would really have to be the guy for me," said Teddy Long. [1:40 - 2:07]

Mac Davis picks WWE legend Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year"

Furthermore, noted podcaster Mac Davis picked Paul Heyman as "Promo of the Year," praising him for his contributions to The Bloodline storyline in WWE. Davis explained that the Special Counsel was the key to the story's massive success.

"For me, I kind of agree with MJF being the promo of the year, but I can't forget Paul Heyman, and Paul Heyman has made SmackDown and the entire thing with Roman Reigns, the entire storyline of the family. He has really put all that together for me. So Paul Heyman would be my choice this time around," said Mac Davis. [2:09 - 2:30]

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, The Bloodline saga could finally come to a conclusion at the show. Roman Reigns puts his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans can check out the Road Trip After Hours podcast, where Teddy Long and Mac Davis take a deep dive into the wrestling business and its history.

