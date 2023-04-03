"That was the wrong call", "Wtf" - AEW stars react to Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 39

In a shocking turn of events at WWE WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns in the main event for the Universal Championship. It was a high-octane matchup that saw both wrestlers delivering their best to the fans.

In the final moments of the match, Reigns received help from his associates, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman distracted the referee and Solo delivered a Samoan spike to Rhodes, paving the way for Reigns to deliver the final blow with his spear and clinch the win. Despite the loss, Rhodes received immense praise from wrestling enthusiasts and his peers alike for his performance.

The defeat was a bitter pill for Cody Rhodes to swallow, and the AEW stars reacted to the loss. Many of them took to Twitter to express their sympathy and support for Cody.

Despite the loss, Cody can hold his head high knowing that he put on a fantastic performance for the fans. And with the support of his fellow AEW stars, he can be assured that he is not alone in his disappointment.

