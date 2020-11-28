The Acclaimed signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this month after impressive performances on AEW Dark. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were both singles wrestlers before AEW put them together as a tag team and the duo have impressed since.

The Acclaimed open up about signing with AEW

The Acclaimed were recently guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Max Caster and Anothony Bowens opened up about choosing to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Max Caster also praised Tony Khan for having the vision to sign them. He also spoke about how AEW were building for the future with its young roster full of new faces:

Max Caster: That’s why I think guys like us are here. Anthony is basically a walking meme account. I make diss tracks every single match. Nobody else is doing that, nobody else would think of that. So, Tony Khan sees that in us. Of course, think about that – he signs guys like us, he puts on great matches – Tony Khan booker of the year. Am I right? We’re a young company, and we have a lot of new faces, us included. We are just bringing it into the future. We want to see wrestling grow, and this is what we’re doing. This is what we have to do. I make tracks, he makes faces, and we both put on really great matches. H/T: 411Mania

Anthony Bowens also commented, speaking of his excitement at being a part of All Elite Wrestling:

Anthony Bowens: I think that’s the exciting part is we’re almost coming in on the ground floor. Dynamite has only been around for a year or so. We’re excited to be a part of a company to help build it and continue to grow over the years, and that’s super exciting for us. H/T: 411Mania

The Acclaimed are part of a stacked tag team division in AEW. The duo have been regulars on AEW Dark and recently appeared on The Waiting Room with Britt Baker.

