AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker spotted backstage with Cobra Kai star

AEW Women's World champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is currently the longest-reigning champion in All Elite Wrestling. She recently hired the services of Mercedes Martinez to take out a potential challenger in Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez were scheduled to fight each other in a No Disqualifications match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Before the match, the doctor decided to give her mercenary a pep talk.

"Remember why I brought you here Mercedes. So finish the job and finish Thunder Rosa," Baker said.

Britt Baker claimed that she would be the most powerful female in professional wrestling once this happened. She said she would have the best squad and has the best Sensei. In comes the hit Netflix show "Cobra Kai" star Martin Cove, who plays the character of John Kreese, the headteacher of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Martinez said that she knew her job before walking away. Baker asks Sensei Kreese what she should do should Martinez fail, and he tells Britt to end her.

You can check out the segment below:

Will Thunder Rosa be the next challenger for the AEW Women's World championship?

After a hard-hitting no-disqualification match against Mercedes Martinez, which involved trash bins, tables, and steel chairs, Thunder Rosa came out as the victor and temporarily thawed Britt Baker's plans to become the most powerful woman in professional wrestling.

Britt Baker now needs to hire someone else's services or perhaps entrust Jamie Hayter with another opportunity to get the job done, but should Rosa put away Hayter again, nothing stands between her and Baker.

With everything Baker has put Rosa through, she will be eager to get her hands on the doctor and send her to one. This indeed sets up Thunder Rosa as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D's newest challenger for her AEW Women's World title.

Will Thunder Rosa end the reign of The Doctor? Let us know in the comments section.

