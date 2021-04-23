"The best wrestling I have ever seen" - Sting praises AEW Dynamite main event 

Sting heaped praise on this week's AEW Dynamite main event, which featured TNT Champion Darby Allin defending his title against Jungle Boy.

The Icon was present at ringside during the match and witnessed the action first-hand. The bout ended with the TNT Champion retaining his title after executing a Last Supper on the challenger.

After the show went off-air, Sting heaped praise on both competitors. The WWE Hall Of Famer stated that he had watched many matches over the years, but the TNT Championship bout stood out and was on a different level.

“Does it get any better than what you just saw? This is the best wrestling I have ever seen, and I mean that. I have seen a lot of years of wrestling. Give it up for Jungle Boy. Give it up for Darby. Give it up for AEW. It’s Showtime with AEW!”

Darby Allin and Jungle Boy must be delighted with a legend like Sting having such kind words for them.

They are already two of the most successful homegrown stars for AEW, and both men are destined for greatness if they continue to deliver on the same level.

Sting could possibly get back into the ring in AEW soon

Sting has not competed in a match since the Street Fight at AEW Revolution 2021. However, Tony Khan's company has been teasing a clash between him and Lance Archer.

WHAT IS GOING ON #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/V8LwsCFd3x — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021

Advertisement

Both came to the aid of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy after they were attacked by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky after the main event on this week's AEW Dynamite. the show ended with them sharing a subtle staredown.

Do you think Sting and Lance Archer could wrestle at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021? What did you think about the TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Jungle Boy? Sound off the comments section below.