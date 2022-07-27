"I've had more turns than Nascar" - AEW's Paul Wight, aka The Big Show finally opens up about his numerous face and heel turns in his career

Former WWE Champion The Big Show, now known as Paul Wight to AEW fans, has finally opened up about the amount of times he has turned both face and heel in his long career.

It has become a long-running joke amongst wrestling fans that for a long period of time, the calendar year wasn't fully complete without the largest athlete in the world turning either face or heel.

There have even been attempts to keep track of all of these turns, which has led to some fans even losing count at certain points. At the time of writing, Wight has turned face or heel anywhere between 32 and 36 times, depending on certain people's opinions.

WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish "Four decades. I've been in the business for four decades and had over 7,000 heel turns" - Big Show #RAW "Four decades. I've been in the business for four decades and had over 7,000 heel turns" - Big Show #RAW

So what does The Big Show himself think of it? Speaking in an interview with Casual Conversations on The Wrestling Classic YouTube channel, Wight admitted to having a lot of turns in his career, but that shows off his versatility.

“I worked heel, I worked babyface, I know the fans have said I’ve had more turns than Nascar, and I’m pretty proud of that,” Wight said. “It shows a versatility and the faith that the company has in you to help get over other talent because it’s not always about you getting wins." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Wight elaborated on the win’s comment by recalling a piece of advice he got from the late Scott Hall, who reminded him that when it comes to business, getting over is the goal and not winning.

"And wins, that’s one thing that’s always been very disgusting to me is when talents talk about wins, wins, wins. It’s entertainment … Scott Hall gave me some advice all the time; he said, ‘Bro, they can tell you the finish, but they can’t tell you how to get over.'” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Big Show is currently undefeated in his in-ring AEW career

Paul Wight joined AEW in March 2021 and amazingly, in the last 16 months (at the time of writing) of him being on the roster, he has been a face the entire time.

The former Big Show, has not only maintained the fact that he is a good guy in AEW, but he has also maintained an undefeated record that currently stands at four wins and zero losses.

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Big pop for Paul Wight as he comes out for a 2-on-1 handicap match on Dark: Elevation! Big pop for Paul Wight as he comes out for a 2-on-1 handicap match on Dark: Elevation! https://t.co/e1HQ4HV2JF

The most high-profile win came at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021 against QT Marshall, which lasted just over three minutes and is currently the longest singles match he has had in AEW!

