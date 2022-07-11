"We hear you" - Former WWE Superstars entertain the idea of joining Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE tag team The Bollywood Boyz have entertained the idea of bringing their services to AEW.

Known as the Singh Brothers in WWE, the pair are best known for their time working alongside Jinder Mahal when he held the WWE Championship. The duo competed for NXT and 205 Live during their time with the promotion. They also made appearances during the Cruiserweight Classic and later in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

The brothers, Gurv and Harv Sihra have held singles titles with WWE, with Gurv holding the 24/7 title four times while Harv reigned five times. The pair pinned each other on several occasions for the green strap.

Responding to a fan touting them on Twitter to move to AEW , The Bollywood Boyz responded by saying "we hear you."

"We hear you and we appreciate you. Thank you" - The Bollywood Boyz via Twitter

The Bollywood Boyz share something other than the 24/7 title with AEW tag team FTR. They faced WWE Hall of Famers the Rock N' Roll Express in November last year.

The Bollywood Boyz have discussed facing AEW teams The Young Bucks and FTR

The Bollywood Boyz have since enjoyed a relatively successful period outside of WWE as enhancement talent to the current DEFY Tag Team Champions.

They recently discussed a desire to wrestle the Young Bucks or FTR, two of AEW's top teams, during a Sportskeeda exclusive interview. Gurv Sihra had the following to say about FTR:

"They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret and obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business." - Gurv Sihra [4:52 - 5:06]

In the same interview, Harv Sihra described his desire to face the Young Bucks, who are the current world tag champs in Tony Khan's promotion.

