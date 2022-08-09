"I'm hoping they never do" - The Briscoes open up about their business venture outside of professional wrestling (Exclusive)

The Briscoes were recently in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview.

During the interview, Mark and Jay spoke about various topics, including their profitable chicken business.

Mark specifically stated that the venture has been going well, and they will continue selling meat to their consumers.

"The chicken business is rolling baby, rolling. People ain't stop eating chicken yet and I'm hoping that they never do. I don't think that they will and we are going to keep on putting the meat out there and for the consumption of the consumer," said Mark Briscoe. [5:12-5:34]

The Briscoes were unable to dethrone FTR at Death Before Dishonor

The Briscoe Brothers are regarded as one of the most decorated tag teams of the modern generation.

Mark and Jay have held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on 12 different occasions and have been a vital part of the promotion's growth over the years.

Jay is also a former two-time ROH World Champion. At the recently concluded Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, he and Mark unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

The former champions previously lost their titles to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood at Supercard of Honor XV back in April. Since then, The Briscoe Brothers have also signed a deal with Ring of Honor and will continue with the company going forward.

Meanwhile, outside of ROH, The Briscoes won the GCW Tag Team Championships but ended up losing it to Allie Katch and Effy. The duo also appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, where they won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship before losing their belts to The Good Brothers.

