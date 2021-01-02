AEW's Brodie Lee tribute show becomes the highest-rated wrestling show ever

The Brodie Lee tribute show conducted by AEW has now become the highest-rated wrestling show in the history of professional wrestling. The show got a rating of 9.83 from the users of the Cagematch website.

This news comes from Cagematch.net, which allows fans to vote on wrestling shows for a Top 500 list. The Brodie Lee tribute show has eclipsed a number of top wrestling shows in the 21st century to take the top spot.

AEW performed this tribute on the 66th episode of AEW Dynamite in honor of Brodie Lee. The Exalted One had sadly passed away on the 26th of December 2020, due to a non-COVID related lung issue. This show was meant not only to honor the memory of Brodie Lee but to also honor his family.

Amazing Moment Captured After #AEWDynamite went off the air | AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life 12/30/20 pic.twitter.com/KehnoieDZO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2021

The tribute to Brodie Lee has surpassed the likes of Money In The Bank 2011, WrestleMania X-7, NJPW G-1 Climax 23, and a host of other NJPW shows. The show currently sits on a fan rating of 9.83, with the next best being the aforementioned NJPW G-1 Climax 23, which has a rating of 9.77.

Brodie Lee's son will be a wrestling Superstar

One of the things that made AEW's tribute so special, was that his son Brodie Lee Jr., or -1 as he was called throughout the show chose many of the match-ups on the match card. Brodie Lee Jr. was honored during the episode with the AEW TNT Championship belt that his father wore, and prior to the tribute show had signed an official contract with AEW.

This means that when he comes off age, and if he chooses to get into professional wrestling, AEW will be waiting for him to grace their promotion. He is only eight years old, so he still has a long way to go. However, that hasn't stopped him from training with some of the company's big Superstars.

Brodie Lee Jr. beating the hell out of Top Flight on Brian Pillman Jr.’s Insta story, match of the year is already decided. pic.twitter.com/2iZAYxnQM7 — Dan (@GolazoDan) January 1, 2021

Wherever Brodie Lee is right now, he is surely watching over his family and will be extremely proud of what his son has done so far. Hopefully, we will get to see Brodie Lee Jr. transcend his father's illustrious career.