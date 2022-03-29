"I will rise to the occasion" - The Bunny makes bold claim ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star The Bunny has taken to social media to express how she feels going into her upcoming match. The 34-year-old wrestler will face an undisclosed opponent on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Bunny's match will be the first qualifier in the Women's Owen Hart Cup, which will run alongside a men's tournament. The finals of both the tournaments are scheduled to take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29th.

Despite not knowing who she would be facing on Dynamite, The Bunny made a strong claim on her social media account. The young star vowed to leave a lasting impression on whoever she faces this Wednesday.

"Tomorrow on #AEWDynamite I am, once again, going to prove that no matter what is thrown at me I will rise to the occasion and leave a lasting mark on whomever I’m in the ring with. Let’s. F***ing. Go."

At the time of writing, this is the only match announced for either one of the Owen Hart tournaments. However, AEW President Tony Khan will have surprises up his sleeve for each bracket in the next few months.

Who could The Bunny potentially face on AEW Dynamite?

Tony Khan recently confirmed that he aims to bring in competitors from other promotions for the Owen Hart Cup. On that note, the wrestling world is rife with rumors as to who The Bunny's opponent could potentially be.

Several former WWE names have been thrown around, including Toni Storm, Tegan Nox, and Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon). The latter recently took on current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in Warrior Wrestling.

The historic acquisition of Ring of Honor leaves the door open for current ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo to make her first AEW appearance. Tony Khan confirmed that Purrazzo would defend her title shortly.

