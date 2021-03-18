The Dark Order choose their challenger for Darby Allin's TNT Championship

Darby Allin wants to be a fighting champion. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, he issued an open challenge to The Dark Order for next week's show, which they have accepted. John Silver will challenge Allin for the title.

During tonight's show, in an interview with Tony Schiavone, Darby Allin made it clear that he wasn't happy having only defended the AEW TNT Championship three times since winning it in November.

He said he wanted to be a fighting champion and issued a challenge to any member of The Dark Order to challenge for the title in honor of Brodie Lee.

Later on, in the show, The Dark Order decided that John Silver would be the man to challenge for the TNT title next week on Dynamite. Is Johnny Hungiee up for some gold? We'll find out next Wednesday.

Could Darby Allin start a feud with Lance Archer soon?

While next week's matchup should be a fantastic match, it seemed clear that AEW was already planting seeds tonight that Darby Allin will eventually be facing The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer for the TNT Championship.

Right now, Archer is getting involved with Sting, which will certainly lead to Darby Allin's eventual involvement. The two men already had a face-off on tonight's show.

Win or lose, Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship on a more consistent basis will be great as it will continue to help establish the title.

Next week's edition of AEW Dynamite is already shaping up to be a fantastic episode.

