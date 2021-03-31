The Dark Order's John Silver teases an alliance with Sting 

The Dark Order's John Silver recently took to Twitter to tease an association with Sting. On last week's AEW Dynamite, Silver squared off against TNT Champion Darby Allin, with whom Sting is currently aligned, in the main event of the night.

Despite losing the bout, John Silver delivered a star-making performance. Taking to Twitter, Silver posted a picture of himself and Sting sharing a look in the ring after his grueling battle for the TNT Championship with Allin.

The Icon had helped Silver get back on his feet after the match as a mark of respect for his valiant effort.

I found Sting. I think we are friends now pic.twitter.com/XiHVlitekf — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 30, 2021

While there's a possibility that Silver is merely having fun on Twitter, the prospect of Sting joining The Dark Order seems like a match made in heaven. Ever since the tragic passing of Brodie Lee last year, The Dark Order has struggled to maintain its momentum.

Maybe a leader is what the stable needs to regain its lost footing in AEW, and with Sting leading the group, they will become a force to be reckoned with in Tony Khan's promotion in no time.

Sting has been a consistent presence on AEW programming ever since signing with the promotion

Making his debut on the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting took the wrestling world by storm. While his subsequent appearances suffered from a lack of clear creative direction, his alignment with Darby Allin and feud with Team Taz promised to deliver big time.

Stepping into the ring for the first time in almost six years at AEW Revolution 2021, Sting had a memorable street fight match in which he teamed up with Allin to take on Team Taz. His performance evoked memories of his time in WCW and gave the fans an all-time great cinematic bout.

What do you think about Sting's run in AEW so far? Do you think we'll ever see him join The Dark Order? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.