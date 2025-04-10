The Death Riders are in trouble after explosive AEW Dynamite main event

The Death Riders tried to make a huge statement at the end of AEW Dynamite this week. However, a huge challenge lies ahead, which seems to have put them in trouble.

Ad

During the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta were set to battle The Opps' Samoa Joe and HOOK in the main event of the night.

The match was an explosive affair that had Baltimore fans on their feet. Both teams exchanged blows and delivered powerful moves to gain supremacy over the other. Moreover, the finish was also dramatic as HOOK and Samoa Joe locked in the sleeper hold on Yuta and Castagnoli, inside and outside the ring, respectively.

Ad

Trending

The Death Riders duo tapped out simultaneously, giving The Opps a hard-fought victory. However, their celebrations were cut short as the other Death Rider members, Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley, arrived, leading to Opps members falling to the numbers game. The Death Riders delivered a beatdown on Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata and left the ringside area.

Expand Tweet

However, Samoa Joe did not take it too kindly and instead issued a warning to Jon Moxley's faction. The former WWE United States Champion made it clear that The Opps were coming for revenge and the AEW Trios World Championship held by the Death Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More