"The devil is a coward, and the world isn’t blind" - AEW star furious after MJF cheats to win at WrestleDream

AEW star Vincent of The Righteous was not happy about how their match with MJF ended. The AEW World Champion defeated The Righteous in a 2-on-1 Handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream.

MJF won the match despite the odds being against him after he used the ropes while getting the winning pin. After the match, Vincent took to Twitter to share an image of the incident and had some choice words for The Devil.

“The devil is a coward, and the world isn’t blind,” tweeted Vincent.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

MJF, even though he had the numbers game stacked against him, had a fairly decent match. He fought valiantly, but The Righteous just had the odds in their favor. They even tried to use a steel chair, but that was thwarted as the AEW World Champion hit Vincent with a low blow.

Maxwell, towards the end of the match, hit both Dutch and Vincent with a kangaroo kick, much to the delight of the crowd. He then followed up with a Heat Seeker on Dutch to get the win at WrestleDream.

Were you impressed with The Salt of the Earth’s performance? Have your say in the comments below.