The Devil lays down huge challenge to top AEW stars during Dynamite

For the third week in a row, The Devil has made his presence known in AEW. Apart from letting his henchmen loose, he has laid down a major challenge for next week. He challenged MJF and Samoa Joe for the ROH Tag Team Championship.

Before this happened, Samoa Joe and the AEW World Champion were in the ring, accusing one another of being the man under the mask. They each had some evidence to back their claims, and there seemed to be no trust.

The Devil appeared on the big screen and laid down the challenge, but this time, he wanted the ROH Tag Team Titles on the line. There was no hesitation from MJF, as he accepted this and begged Joe to tag with him again.

The former WWE Superstar was also determined to get back to the Devil, as he, too, accepted the challenge with hesitation. For him, before getting to the man in the mask, he wanted to dish as much damage as he could to his henchmen.

Now, it seems that MJF and Samoa Joe will be able to get their hands on certain henchmen of the Devil within the confines of the ring next week on AEW Dynamite. There would now be no escape from either part.y

