Just a few moments ago on AEW Dynamite, The Devil made another move and took out another member of the locker room.

Tonight, two of The Devil's henchmen were scheduled to take on the team of Samoa Joe and MJF after the latter laid down the challenge last week. But the match did not go as planned.

The Samoan Submission Machine made his entrance for their match, but as he got to the ring, he was greeted by the lights going dim, and he was suddenly surrounded by four of the Devil's goons. It seemed this would be a four-on-one assault on Joe, but this was simply a feint.

The lights dimmed again, and the goons were suddenly nowhere in sight. The big screen went on, and The Devil appeared as if watching Joe intently.

Backstage, however, it was a different story as MJF was shown laid out backstage, with a broken glass bottle next to him. It seemed that The Devil had once more orchestrated another attack, this time on the AEW World Champion himself.

There still aren't any clues to the man's identity in the mask. While there has been speculation on their identity and who their goons are, there is yet to be any concrete confirmation.

