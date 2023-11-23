The Devil suddenly appears on AEW Dynamite; interrupts MJF after threat

The Devil has once more made his presence known on AEW Dynamite. He interrupted MJF after the world champion had some words to say.

In the Dynamite after Full Gear, Better Than You BayBay came out to talk about their respective situations. Following his successful title defenses last Saturday, Friedman then addressed his remaining problems moving forward, one being the man in his devil mask.

He confronted the man in the mask, threatening him. The AEW World Champion mentioned that he would do all he could to unmask him, and once he found out his identity, he would let all hell loose.

Moments after he spoke those words, the man in the mask made his presence known, appeared on the big screen, and simply laughed at MJF. This would be the first peep heard from the masked man.

Coincidentally, Samoa Joe's theme song played once the lights came on, and the Samoan Submission Machine would storm to the ring to talk about his deal with MJF.

Could this be a mere coincidence, or is there a relation between Samoa Joe and the man in the mask?

