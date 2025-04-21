"The disrespect," "He did it on purpose" - Fans erupt after Pat McAfee references top AEW star at WrestleMania 41

Pat McAfee was having the time of his life calling the action at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. During one high-profile match, McAfee made reference to a top AEW star, which led to the fans going wild on social media.

The aforementioned star, who is also a former AEW World Champion, is "Hangman" Adam Page. He came to prominence as a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion, with fans being highly familiar with his finishing move, the Buckshot Lariat.

During the match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul, the Maverick took down Styles with a huge Slingshot Clothesline. At that moment, Pat McAfee called it by Adam Page's finisher. McAfee's words garnered huge reactions from the fan base online, with many of them not appreciating it:

"The disrespect, man!"- a user commented.

"He did it on purpose , too."- another used tweeted.

"Pat sucks but at least i can respect the fact that he actually watches aew."- one more user tweeted.

One fan even believed that McAfee could have called it the Paulshot Lariat instead of referencing Adam Page. Meanwhile, another fan believed that the commentators had called that move numerous times before, dismissing heat for the former NFL punter.

Pat McAfee has been a huge part of WrestleMania 41 week

Pat McAfee has risen to become an integral part of WWE in recent years. From his dynamic commentary style to exceptional charisma, his work has been widely appreciated, especially calling the action with his broadcast colleague, Michael Cole.

Furthermore, this was McAfee's fourth time as a WWE commentator at WrestleMania. The former NFL punter was a part of the stage reveal of WrestleMania 41, and hosted his popular 'The Pat McAfee Show' at WWE World with many special guests like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Roman Reigns.

McAfee also called the action for both nights of WrestleMania 41 with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. With his captivating presence going strong in WWE, it will be interesting him being involved more in the festivities moving forward.

