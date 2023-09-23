The Elite become new champions at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, 286-day reign ends

The Elite have just captured gold tonight on AEW Rampage. They have now become the new Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Earlier in the main event tonight, 'Hangman' Adam Page and The Young Bucks took on the Mogul Embassy. All of this began when Swerve Strickland confronted Page with the intention of putting him in his place.

Last week on Dynamite, Adam Page faced Brian Cage in singles action and captured the win. However, after the match, due to a distraction from Strickland, Cage was able to blindside Adam Page and gave him a beatdown post-match.

The Young Bucks arrived to save their friend, setting up a six-man tag match between the two factions at Rampage: Grand Slam.

Throughout the entire match, Swerve Strickland stood by the entrance ramp, intently watching Adam Page. As the match came to a close, Strickland edged closer to the ring, but the former AEW World Champion was unfazed by this and continued on, rolling up Brian Cage to win the titles.

The Elite may have won the titles, but Swerve did not seem fazed in any way and was probably in full focus for his match against Adam Page at WrestleDream in almost a week's time.

