The Elite Civil War announced for AEW Full Gear 2023

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, tensions were running high when Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho found themselves in a heated backstage confrontation with The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks, visibly displeased with Omega's recent alliance with Chris Jericho, accused Jericho of riding on their coattails, and cashing in on their hard-earned success when they helped start All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho confidently hyped up Kenny Omega, and declared that they could beat The Young Bucks in a match. Seizing the moment, Matt Jackson challenged Omega and Jericho to a high-stakes showdown at Full Gear.

The Ocho accepted the challenge and declared that if they win, they'll earn their title shot. This put The Young Bucks' guaranteed tag title shots, which they earned at WrestleDream in a fatal four way match, on the line now. In response, Matt stated that when they win, Jericho and Omega will cease to be a team.

Kenny Omega, clearly unhappy with the entire confrontation and challenge, declared that The Young Bucks are indeed the greatest tag team of all time. However, he also reminded them that he had previously beat them with Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page.

The former AEW Champion also referred to the Bucks as 'sissy, whiny b*tches,' before storming out, leaving them in disbelief.

The stage is now set for an epic clash at AEW Full Gear, as Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will go head-to-head against The Young Bucks.