"The Elite and CM Punk s*ck, Tribal Chief is forever" - Twitter explodes after AEW fans chant "F*ck The Elite" on Dynamite

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to the Chicago crowd chanting "F*ck The Elite" on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

During Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' match against PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta, the AEW fans let their voices be heard and did not hold back.

Taking to Twitter, fans provided their take on the chants, claiming that The Elite was definitely playing along with it. Whereas one Twitter user simply suggested that WWE star Roman Reigns is superior compared to both The Elite and CM Punk.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Stuttering Stanley @StutteringStan7 @DrainBamager The elite are definitely playing into it and I love it. @DrainBamager The elite are definitely playing into it and I love it.

Positive Parth @pyanofan @WrestlingHumble I assume it's two different groups of fans, but it's so much fun watching this match @WrestlingHumble I assume it's two different groups of fans, but it's so much fun watching this match

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @WrestlingHumble Funny cause I wonder if ppl are gonna say Punk is childish cause the fans decided to do that. @WrestlingHumble Funny cause I wonder if ppl are gonna say Punk is childish cause the fans decided to do that.

SadCowboysFan @Random_guy_262 @WrestlingHumble Kenny really did the gts taunt @WrestlingHumble Kenny really did the gts taunt

idek @fuyume_kxo @RULXRAO phil brooks get off the couch brother do something fight back @RULXRAO phil brooks get off the couch brother do something fight back

wooster182 @wooster182 @DrainBamager I mean they booed Bryan for stopping Mox from murdering Regal so this feels minor in comparison. @DrainBamager I mean they booed Bryan for stopping Mox from murdering Regal so this feels minor in comparison. 😂

leo @claymorechief 🏼 @ibeastIess Real fans know both The Elite and CM Punk suck, Tribal Chief is forever @ibeastIess Real fans know both The Elite and CM Punk suck, Tribal Chief is forever ☝🏼 https://t.co/LrxqawLWYS

The Elite returned at the Full Gear pay-per-view for their World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle. The inaugural trios champions were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the titles back after Rey Fenix used the hammer to secure the win.

On this week's Dynamite, it was Penta who used the hammer to secure Death Triangle's second victory over The Elite in their Best of Seven Series. The two teams will collide once again on next Wednesday's show, as Omega and The Young Bucks will aim for their first victory since returning to in-ring action.

Do you think The Elite will finally beat Death Triangle on next week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.

