The Elite loses Anarchy in the Arena match after returning AEW star turns heel at Double or Nothing

Tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, The Elite suffered defeat in the Anarchy in the Arena match. They lost thanks to a shocking heel turn of returning star Konosuke Takeshita.

The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for several weeks. This feud seemingly was set to culminate tonight in the form of the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Both factions battled each other all over the arena. They brought out every weapon possible. Fans saw leafblowers, tables, trash can lids, barbed wires, and also thumbtacks. At one point in the match, Matt Jackson's shoe was removed, and he was dumped barefoot onto a pile of thumbtacks by Jon Moxley and his team.

Despite all the violence, it looked like The Elite were on the verge of earning a win, but Don Callis seemingly spoiled the plans. In the end, Kenny Omega finally got the opportunity to get his revenge on his former manager. Both Callis and The Cleaner faced each other in the ring. At the same time, a masked man rushed into the ring and attacked the former AEW World Champion.

It turned out that the masked individual was none other than Konosuke Takeshita. Before his absence, the Japanese star was fighting alongside The Elite, but it seems that Callis pulled him to the Blackpool Combat Club's corner.

The night came to an end with The Blackpool Combat Club having their hands raised in victory and possibly with two new additions to the stable.

