The Elite are making a major mistake during their current run in AEW, according to wrestling veteran

Former AEW World Trios Champions The Elite might be the Executive Vice-Presidents of All Elite Wrestling, but a wrestling veteran has pointed out one thing that they haven't done right.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have had very successful AEW careers so far, with Omega in particular becoming the company's first-ever triple crown champion after winning the World, Tag Team, and Trios Championships during his time with the company.

But on a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Disco Inferno believes that one thing that The Elite haven't done right is pushing themselves to the top of the card, especially given that they helped found AEW in the first place.

"They really don't even push themselves when they should have been one of the focal points of the show The Elite and Kenny [Omega]. But they don't go full-board with it and don't push themselves to the top, and Punk and FTR have no problem with that. Like FTR always say 'top guys out' I don't know they have a very weird thing about them where it kind of feels like--they feel disrespected that they're not respected as the greatest wrestlers on the planet ever. They're kind of reiterating that in their promos when they say 'top guys out.'" [1:28 - 1:57]

Disco also stated that All Elite Wrestling's biggest mistake at the moment is not going ahead with the highly-anticipated match between The Elite, FTR & CM Punk.

"AEW's biggest mistake to make is not putting these guys against each other, all six of them are making the same mistake." [2:05 - 2:13]

The Elite will be featured heavily this week on AEW Dynamite

With All In around the corner, it's going to be an exciting few weeks to be a fan of AEW and especially The Elite, as they have already got some of their affairs in order for the August 27 event.

But before that, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be featured this week on Dynamite, both in and out of the ring. Matt and Nick Jackson will look to continue their momentum going into their big AEW Tag Team Championship match with FTR as they take on The Gunns.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross, where the former AEW World Champion will discuss what his plans for All In will be. There have been a number of rumors swirling about what Kenny will do at Wembley, from facing Konosuke Takeshita to reuniting with Kota Ibushi.

