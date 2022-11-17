The Elite's highly-anticipated return after several months officially announced on AEW Dynamite 

After several months of being on the sidelines, it was revealed on AEW Dynamite that The Elite would have their first official match since All-Out in September.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were suspended following the brawl out. After an independent investigation, developments were unveiled, with Ace Steel getting released, Colt Cabana's return to AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho, and CM Punk's status in the company basically hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, vignettes involving The Elite were aired on the Wednesday show for consecutive weeks, showing them seemingly getting erased from the company's history. Afterward, speculation arose that it might lead to their much-anticipated comeback.-

During this week's show, Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and A.R Fox to retain the AEW World Trios Championships. Post-match, PAC cut a promo, addressing the frequent rumors of Omega and The Young Bucks' return.

Chants of the inaugural trios' champions erupted, and the former WWE Superstar became irate. He then laid out the challenge, and it became official for this Saturday's Full Gear event.

Death Triangle will officially defend their gold against The Elite, who won it back at All Out on September 4 against Dark Order and Hangman Page.

Unfortunately, after the brawl, the trio were stripped of their titles after Tony Khan vacated it on September 7, Dynamite.

PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix proceeded to claim the gold by beating The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) on the same episode.

Are you excited for the return of The Elite to in-ring action? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes