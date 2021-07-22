"The energy the people bring was sorely missed" - Eddie Kingston on the importance of fans for AEW

Eddie Kingston didn't realize how important the fans were to the AEW product until they returned to Dynamite in recent weeks.

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked about the importance of fans being back now for Dynamite every week, Kingston admitted they were sorely missed.

"I didn't think it would be that important because when I am in the ring, I just focus on my opponent and what I need to do," Eddie Kingston said. "But, man, the energy the people bring was sorely missed. To have the energy in Miami and Texas is insane. I can't wait for next week. Of course, I can't wait for New Jersey."

Eddie Kingston was surprised by the fan support to get him signed to AEW

Eddie Kingston was originally brought into AEW as an opponent for Cody Rhodes during his run as TNT Champion when he issued an open challenge to any wrestler in the world to come and wrestle him for a shot at the belt.

Following the match, an overwhelming response on social media might have had something to do with Kingston eventually getting a contract with AEW. The Mad King described this support as both surprising and humbling.

"Surprising is the first word that comes into my head. The second word is humbling," Eddie Kingston said. "I just love doing this, and I didn't want to do anything else. All I wanted to do was be a pro wrestler. It's humbling because I'm just me. I don't think I'm special or anything like that. My friends in New York would make fun of me if I get recognized by a fan. To the people who said I never got a fair shake, I want to say thank you. But I messed up a lot."

Eddie Kingston then provided some vague examples of why he never got a real shot in the national spotlight of professional wrestling until now.

"For instance, telling a certain promoter to f**k off or telling one of those boys who has stroke that he's an a**h**e. A close friend of mine once said: 'We were all just waiting for you to get out of your own way.' So it wasn't me not getting a fair shake, it was me not letting myself get a fair shake. I don't like blaming other people for anything. I know me and I know how I am," Eddie Kingston added.

