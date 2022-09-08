The "F-Bomb," CM Punk, and pro wrestling

I respect CM Punk as a pro wrestler. I don't respect his choice of words. It really bothered me to hear him repeatedly use the "F-bomb" during the press scrum after AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Now, three days later, it's still resonating. Also, the company is equally responsible. Does anyone realize that besides the adult fans watching a professional wrestling program, there are a lot of very young kids watching with them?

Sure, the show is rough and tumble hardcore, and that's fine. But there should be a line not to cross on this genre of pro wrestling. Kids love to watch it. Kids love to imitate what pro wrestlers do and what they say. I'm sure CM Punk's F-bombs were repeated by many of them the day after the post-All Out media scrum.

"It totally embarrassed me," Steve, a fan I have known in New York for years, told me. "I had to tell my 12-year-old son Jeremy to turn if off when that first curse flurry came out of CM Punk's mouth," he continued. "I know he knows those kinds of words but I don't want that language coming into my house in any manner. He could have been bitter without the words. What happened to promoters telling talent they are on TV and to watch their mouths? I know it's a paying audience and we knew there would be a lot of violence but none of us expected this language. They lost us. Even Chris Jericho dropped that four-letter-word. No reason for it Bill -- no reason!"

I am in total agreement. It was classless and totally unacceptable. Tony Khan -- I sure you won't let this kind of behavior happen again!

