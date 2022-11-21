Following AEW Full Gear, the wrestling world is eager to see the promotion's top star jump ship to WWE. The star is none other than current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Last night in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF challenged Jon Moxley for his world title. Towards the end of the match, William Regal, who was at ringside, turned on Jon Moxley and helped The Devil win the match, and, as a result, MJF became the new champion.

As MJF has reached the top of the mountain in AEW, fans want to see him sign with WWE to become a megastar.

. @Bub3m16 ️ Once you're done in the minor leagues, come and join the big boys @The_MJF Once you're done in the minor leagues, come and join the big boys @The_MJF ⏳️ https://t.co/HSmMkwS2V6

Fans felt that the new world champion would be successful in WWE but wouldn't reach the top of the mountain until The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retired.

sinister @vance138 @johnnyswag002 Hunter will make @The_MJF the face of wwe when Roman reigns retires @johnnyswag002 Hunter will make @The_MJF the face of wwe when Roman reigns retires

I still believe he signed a extension but he's gonna be offered nearly Reigns level money, no doubt about it. Too damn good @TheRajGiri Besides Roman there is nobody else up to MJF's level in ANY company right now... once Roman retires it'll be MJF as the next "guy". MJF makes you feelI still believe he signed a extension but he's gonna be offered nearly Reigns level money, no doubt about it. Too damn good @TheRajGiri Besides Roman there is nobody else up to MJF's level in ANY company right now... once Roman retires it'll be MJF as the next "guy". MJF makes you feelI still believe he signed a extension but he's gonna be offered nearly Reigns level money, no doubt about it. Too damn good

Some were not in favor of the possibility of MJF signing with WWE as they felt he was similar to The Miz and feared that if The Devil did sign with the Triple H-led promotion, compare The Devil to 'A-Lister, The Miz. They also believed that if Friedman was signed with the Stamford-based promotion, he would end up facing the multi-time WWE Champion and wouldn't be able to go beyond that.

Ray Coster @coster_ray @johnnyswag002 They’ve already got an MJF in the WWE he is called the Miz 🤷‍♂️ @johnnyswag002 They’ve already got an MJF in the WWE he is called the Miz 🤷‍♂️

CleverMonster ✊🏿🇭🇹 @CleverMonsterCT @johnnyswag002 …looking forward to WWE creative booking him with the Miz and Baron Corbin in the midcard… @johnnyswag002 …looking forward to WWE creative booking him with the Miz and Baron Corbin in the midcard…

People also believed that if Friedman signed with WWE, he might be forced to tone himself down.

Edwin Juengel @TrueMadival @johnnyswag002 I don't think WWE would let MJF do what he does now. @johnnyswag002 I don't think WWE would let MJF do what he does now.

Mark @montrealMark1 @johnnyswag002 WWE would have to return to the attitude style because there’s no way the WWE executives would let MJF drop f bombs during promotions @johnnyswag002 WWE would have to return to the attitude style because there’s no way the WWE executives would let MJF drop f bombs during promotions

Billy Routh @RouthBilly @johnnyswag002 Lol He won’t be. WWE would water him down so much he’d just be another Miz @johnnyswag002 Lol He won’t be. WWE would water him down so much he’d just be another Miz

MJF trashed the media during the media scrum post-AEW Full Gear

Following the Full Gear pay-per-view was the media scrum. Tony Khan addressed the press, and as they were talking, out came the new world heavyweight champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF claimed that the world title had gained more prestige, and also mentioned that he was the best wrestler in the world. After gloating about his win, he ridiculed the media for believing his claims that he wanted to fight fair and earn the victory.

During his entrance before his match, he seemingly mocked CM Punk, and the heated promo he cut at the media scrum was also filled with popular lines from CM Punk. This has gotten fans wondering if CM Punk will make his return to AEW and challenge MJF for the title.

What was your reaction to The Devil reaching the top of the mountain? Let us know in the comments section below.

