Following AEW Full Gear, the wrestling world is eager to see the promotion's top star jump ship to WWE. The star is none other than current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Last night in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF challenged Jon Moxley for his world title. Towards the end of the match, William Regal, who was at ringside, turned on Jon Moxley and helped The Devil win the match, and, as a result, MJF became the new champion.
As MJF has reached the top of the mountain in AEW, fans want to see him sign with WWE to become a megastar.
Fans felt that the new world champion would be successful in WWE but wouldn't reach the top of the mountain until The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retired.
Some were not in favor of the possibility of MJF signing with WWE as they felt he was similar to The Miz and feared that if The Devil did sign with the Triple H-led promotion, compare The Devil to 'A-Lister, The Miz. They also believed that if Friedman was signed with the Stamford-based promotion, he would end up facing the multi-time WWE Champion and wouldn't be able to go beyond that.
People also believed that if Friedman signed with WWE, he might be forced to tone himself down.
MJF trashed the media during the media scrum post-AEW Full Gear
Following the Full Gear pay-per-view was the media scrum. Tony Khan addressed the press, and as they were talking, out came the new world heavyweight champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
MJF claimed that the world title had gained more prestige, and also mentioned that he was the best wrestler in the world. After gloating about his win, he ridiculed the media for believing his claims that he wanted to fight fair and earn the victory.
During his entrance before his match, he seemingly mocked CM Punk, and the heated promo he cut at the media scrum was also filled with popular lines from CM Punk. This has gotten fans wondering if CM Punk will make his return to AEW and challenge MJF for the title.
What was your reaction to The Devil reaching the top of the mountain? Let us know in the comments section below.
YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!
Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!