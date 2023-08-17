The floodgates have officially opened! Multiple former WWE Superstars make AEW Dynamite return

Multiple former WWE Superstars made their AEW Dynamite return on the latest episode. The star in questions are the members of House of Black, Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black.

On latest episode of Dynamite, The Acclaimed made their entrance to the ring to face local talents. However, the lights went out and when they came back, The Acclaimed were blindsided, only to find their scheduled opponents for the night missing in the ring. This led to a shocking turn of events.

Instead, the House of Black were in the ring and they immediately attacked The Acclaimed. Brody King and Buddy Matthews took turns beating down Caster and Bowens, while former WWE Superstar Malakai Black sat in the corner and watched. The beating was so severe that Caster was left bleeding by the time it was over.

The House of Black then took Billy Gunn's boots, carrying them around the ring, which he had hung up in the ring following their match at AEW Collision few weeks ago. The palpable tension between both the teams has been brewing for weeks.

On July 22, 2023, at AEW Collision, The House of Black emerged victorious in their bout against The Acclaimed, retaining the World Trios Championship, but it was the unforeseen actions of Billy Gunn that left everyone astounded.

In a moment that hinted at retirement, Gunn left his boots in the middle of the ring, leaving The Acclaimed suprised, and fans speculating about his future.

