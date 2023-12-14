"The Golden Goose" - Jake Roberts confirms stars backstage were jealous of a former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has revealed that many performers were jealous of a wrestling legend during his prime due to how much money he made.

In the 1980s, no one was arguably more closely associated with the term 'professional wrestling' than Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster was the face of the sport in the United States during one of its hottest periods.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Jake Roberts said several people backstage were jealous of WWE's 'Golden Goose.'

“The Golden Goose. But yeah, there were a lot of them, man. There were a lot of people who were jealous, and if there was such a large gap between Hulkster Money and Anybody Else Money, it was really, really wide. We’re not talking thousands of dollars, we’re talking millions of dollars, but it caused a lot of jealousy.” [3:17 - 4:02]

Across his six reigns with the WWE Championship, Hogan was the company's top titleholder for 2,185 days. He was a massive draw for the company during his prime.

Jake Roberts' protege recently finished a tour with New Japan Pro-Wrestling

While Hulk Hogan's time in pro wrestling seems limited to one-off appearances on big shows now, Jake Roberts is still going strong in All Elite Wrestling. However, he hasn't been on TV as of late due to his protege being in Japan.

Roberts' mentee, Lance Archer, recently competed in NJPW's annual World Tag League tournament with his 'Monstersauce' tag team partner, Alex Zayne. Despite delivering a solid performance in their block, the duo could not reach the final four of the competition.

The last time Roberts and Archer were seen in All Elite Wrestling was on the November 10, 2023, edition of Collision. The Murderhawk Monster teamed up with The Righteous in a losing effort against Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland on the show.

