"Things are about to get crazy" – The Good Brothers tease potential AEW comeback, the team they want to face

Former WWE and IWGP Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers hinted at a possible return to AEW ahead of "contract season." They also said they think a match against former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks would make "a s***load of money."

The Good Brothers haven't appeared in AEW since the end of the All Out 2021 after having a year of sporadic appearances in the company, thanks to a working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with WhatCulture, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson spoke about their current contract situation, making it clear they love what they're currently doing for IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling:

"As Eric Bischoff says, 'controversy creates cash' and it's contract season, boys and girls. It is contract season! We love where we're at, we love what IMPACT is doing, we love what New Japan Pro Wrestling is doing. We love the landscape right now. It's good for everybody: you guys as fans, us as performers. It's a great time to be in this business, there's nowhere better on this earth to be right now if you wanna participate in this than right here in Dallas, Texas." (H/T - WhatCulture).

Anderson chimed in and said they have friends in high places, particularly within AEW, hinting at a potential return to the company:

"Shockingly, our best friends run a really big company. So our best friends run a big company...on top of our friend, Tony Khan, runs a big company. On top of...our best friend [pointing to Rocky Romero] is talent relations with New Japan. Also, IMPACT Wrestling offered us a new contract. G** d*****, things are about to get crazy!" (H/T - WhatCulture)

The Good Brothers stressed that a match between themselves and The Young Bucks would be very good for business:

"Our best friends in the whole world are considered one of the best tag teams in the whole world and so are we. Someday, somebody's gonna pay a s***load of money to see The Young Bucks vs. The Good Brothers." (H/T - WhatCulture).

The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks have a history with each other

You'd be hard-pressed to find a wrestling fan who isn't aware of the infamous Bullet Club stable, made famous in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the mid-2010s

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Bullet Club celebrates Bad Luck Fale's win over Chaos' Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at the Dominion 6:21 PPV,June 21,2014,Osaka,Japan. Bullet Club celebrates Bad Luck Fale's win over Chaos' Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at the Dominion 6:21 PPV,June 21,2014,Osaka,Japan. https://t.co/IWXQ692Iy9

The Good Brothers were stable members from 2013 to 2016 when they jumped ship to WWE. They eventually rejoined the USA branch of Bullet Club in February 2022.

On the other hand, The Young Bucks were part of the stable for five years. They were members from 2013 until 2018 when they eventually branched off with the rest of The Elite to form AEW.

Would you like to see The Good Brothers vs. The Young Bucks in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

