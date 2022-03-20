"The best father-sons faction going on in the wrestling business" - Austin Gunn self-praises The Gunn Club on Twitter 

The Gunn Club shot to fame after ongoing segments with Danhausen shortly before and after his debut. The brothers mainly wrestled on AEW Dark, but since their push to fame, the two have even had a tag team title shot.

Regardless, Colten and Austin Gunn are still clearly learning their way around the ring. The brothers have a long way to go, but have achieved a considerable amount since joining AEW.

Austin Gunn was quick to remind fans of the reasons why they are the "best father-sons faction" when the star took to Twitter.

NOT ass boy @theaustingunn



our work

our record

our personality

our TV performances

our backstage work

our everything



you’ll thank us one day 🥱 the #GunnClub is the best father-sons faction going on in the wrestling business right nowour workour recordour personalityour TV performancesour backstage workour everythingyou’ll thank us one day 🥱 the #GunnClub is the best father-sons faction going on in the wrestling business right nowour workour recordour personalityour TV performancesour backstage work our everythingyou’ll thank us one day 🥱

The Gunn Club received their only tag team defeat when the duo faced the current AEW Tag Team Champions, Jurassic Express. While fans might not take to Austin praising his own team, their record is certainly impressive.

Billy Gunn feels like retirement is a real option after achieving his dream by wrestling beside the Gunn Club

Few father-son tag teams exist in wrestling today, as it's rare for children to follow in their wrestling parents' footsteps. Billy Gunn is one of the few fathers who can say they've been able to wrestle beside their sons.

The accomplishment seems to be very near-and-dear to Gunn, as he mentioned this during an appearance on Highspots Wrestling Network’s ‘Virtual Gimmick Table’.

"Yeah, this goes up there with anything I’ve done," said Gunn. "It out-trumps everything. I’m — there’s nothing else I need to do in this business, because that is the ultimate. If you get to work with your kids in a profession that [you] love to do, then that’s it, it’s over, it’s done." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

While the Gunn Club have yet to acquire any championships in AEW yet, they will surely reach great heights under the tutelage of Billy Gunn.

Do you think The Gunn Club are the best father-son faction in the wrestling business? Sound off below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are The Gunn Club the best father-son faction in the wrestling business? Yes No 0 votes so far